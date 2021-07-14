Democrats are working to fix the power grid

In response to Robert Edwards’ letter, I agree that power outages are exceptionally frustrating and disruptive ("Throw the bums out," July 14). However, PG&E is an investor-owned utility that is primarily regulated under state law and not by Federal representatives like me.

Unfortunately, the electrical grid is inadequate and outdated both in California and across our nation. That’s why I have introduced legislation to make the grid more resilient and reliable during extreme weather and disasters.

And, to say that Democrats are the problem is just wrong. It is President Biden and the Democrats in Congress that have proposed $73 billion in Federal investments to upgrade our power grid.

Rep. Mike Thompson

D-St. Helena