All California Democrats who were engaged in the 2018 election are invited to help to select delegates in January to the California Democratic Party (CDP).
The California Democratic Party is convening Assembly District Meetings (ADEM) to select delegates in each of the state's 80 Assembly Districts the weekend of Jan. 12-13, 2019 and Jan. 26-27, 2019.
The Assembly District Election Meeting delegates are roughly one-third of the governing body of the California Democratic Party, which is also known as the Democratic State Central Committee. The DSCC is made up of approximately 3,200 members. Together, these delegates vote and conduct business at the yearly state conventions, including the elections of party officers, the election of up to 25 State Party Regional Directors, California Democratic Party legislative endorsements, ballot propositions, California Democratic Party Resolutions and the California Democratic Party Platform.
Each Assembly District will elect 14 Democrats to be members of the Democratic State Central Committee Delegation for the 2019-2021 term. They will represent their Assembly District for both the 2019 and 2020 State Conventions. Assembly District 4 Democrats will hold their elections on Jan. 13 in Napa at the IBEW Hall 720 Technology Way starting at 10 a.m., and at the Veterans Hall E. 14th St., in Davis starting at 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed at both locations.
To volunteer or if you have any questions, please contact Lynette Henley at henleyl@aol.com.
Note: Pursuant to CDP Equal Division Rule, the 14 delegates to be elected at the ADEM are subject to equal division by gender. Gender shall mean one being either "self-identified female" or "other than self-identified female.”
G. Anthony Phillips
American Canyon