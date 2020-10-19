Democrats of Napa Valley announce endorsements

The Democrats of Napa Valley Club has announced its endorsements of local candidates that received the required 60% of the members’ votes at their Monday, Aug. 17 Endorsement Meeting.
Fifteen Democratic candidates spoke to a packed virtual house on Zoom. Candidates for mayor of Napa and for St. Helena kicked off the meeting followed by Democratic candidates for city council in Napa, Yountville, St. Helena, and Calistoga. They provided completed questionnaires prior to the meeting for members to review, then at the meeting gave their statements, followed by Q&A from the audience with Chris Benz, DONV Executive Committee Member moderating for the evening.
There was a lively and informational exchange with candidates and Democrats of Napa Valley members and supporters on critical issues for our communities’ futures, ranging from the candidates’ top priorities, the pandemic, police and race relations, criminal justice reform, affordable housing, climate change, wages and the economy, gun control, and more.
The Democrats of Napa Valley Club strives to provide opportunities for our members to meet and learn about candidates and to ask questions that are of most importance to them. It was heartening to see so many of our members and engaged citizens take time out of their busy lives to learn how they can help make our cities and our county, California, and our country better.
The following Candidates received a minimum of 60% of the Democrats of Napa Valley Club Members’ votes, which is the threshold needed for the Club to make an endorsement:
U.S. House of Representatives: Mike Thompson, District 5;
California State Senate: Bill Dodd, District 3;
California Assembly: Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, District 4;
Napa Mayor: Scott Sedgley;
Napa City Council: Beth Painter, District 2; Bernie Narvaez, District 4;
Yountville Town Council: Jeffrey Durham; Eric Knight;
St. Helena mayor: Geoff Ellsworth;
St. Helena City Council: Lester Hardy; Rosaura Segura;
Calistoga City Council: Irais Lopez-Ortega.
“The Democrats of Napa Valley Club will proudly mobilize our members to help elect our endorsed candidates,” said Terry Beck, Vice President of Democrats of Napa Valley.
Johanna O’Kelley, president
Democrats of Napa Valley Club
