Democrats of Napa Valley announce endorsements

The Democrats of Napa Valley Club has announced its endorsements of local candidates that received the required 60% of the members’ votes at their Monday, Aug. 17 Endorsement Meeting.

Fifteen Democratic candidates spoke to a packed virtual house on Zoom. Candidates for mayor of Napa and for St. Helena kicked off the meeting followed by Democratic candidates for city council in Napa, Yountville, St. Helena, and Calistoga. They provided completed questionnaires prior to the meeting for members to review, then at the meeting gave their statements, followed by Q&A from the audience with Chris Benz, DONV Executive Committee Member moderating for the evening.

There was a lively and informational exchange with candidates and Democrats of Napa Valley members and supporters on critical issues for our communities’ futures, ranging from the candidates’ top priorities, the pandemic, police and race relations, criminal justice reform, affordable housing, climate change, wages and the economy, gun control, and more.