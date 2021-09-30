Dewitt Jones-John Muir -- synchronicity

I sent him a heartfelt thank-you letter and referred him to our book (and website) which he helped inspire. I could see by his website that he must be extremely busy and I did not expect a reply.

Several days ago, I was shocked beyond belief to see the following e-mail.

It’s been far too long since you sent your lovely e-mail to me. I set it aside to be answered “in-depth” and you know what happened? Life got in the way.

I reread your letter about a month ago and decided I would read the book before answering.

It took Amazon one month to get the book to me here in Hawaii. But it did arrive and I have been wandering through it delighting in the stories, mysteries and epiphanies. What an accomplishment.

I am delighted to be considered part of the inspiration for all of this. My love for Nature and the wilderness runs deep and I too have spent my life sharing its spiritual aspect with others.