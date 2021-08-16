di Rosa is a local treasure

We took the Art + Nature hike at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art recently and were so impressed. Showcasing the best of Carneros, we experienced beautiful views of San Pablo Bay, Artesa winery and the rolling hills toward Milliken Peak. The collection of outdoor art is eclectic and fun, including pieces by Napa's Gordon Huether and other Northern California artists. The mature olive grove is beautiful, and you can bring in your own picnic to dine there. Good for hikers, families or anyone who enjoys peace and beauty, this place is a local treasure.