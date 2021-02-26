Regarding the dialog between Drs. Lilia Soto and Rosanna Mucetti ("Ethnic studies and a Legacy cancelled in the Napa Valley," Feb. 16; "Responding on the Legacy Youth Project," Feb. 20)
If not for the seriousness and impact of the issue, my impression of the public dialog between the two education professionals would be one of sheer entertainment. Each of these individuals are supported by public funds and have achieved high status and reward in their respective professions and society.
Do they exhibit the attitude of great leaders trying to build consensus, or of a scientist trying to solve a problem? Or, do they appear to build walls and defend turf and positions?
My sense is that each would benefit from a bit of humility. Each would benefit by understanding the tone of their speech, in addition to their words matter. It seems to me each is talking past the other and not listening to the other. The constituencies they serve would benefit if they show a bit of respect for one another and the people they serve.
Positive change in our society will not come without our leaders learning to change their behavior and rhetoric. It would be powerful to see our academic and education establishment leaders show the way.
Peter Juve
Napa
