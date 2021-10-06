Did anyone know Robert Ivan Nichols?

In 2002, an eccentric older man known as “Joseph Newton Chandler” committed suicide in his small apartment in Eastlake, Ohio. When police contacted his sister, she had to explain to them that Chandler died as a boy in Texas, in 1945. The old man had stolen his identity to live under a fake name.

Why? That’s the real mystery.

Genetic genealogy eventually confirmed the mysterious man was actually Robert Ivan Nichols, a WWII vet. He left his family in Louisville, in 1964 and disappeared. But tax records show he was living and working in Napa County under his real name — Robert Ivan Nichols — until 1976.

Very little is known about his time in Napa County but it is likely those who knew him back then are still alive and living in the area.

I am currently researching this case for an upcoming documentary where we are attempting to piece together the missing years of Robert Ivan Nichols and what caused him to flee California and change his name. All we know for sure is he worked as an electrical engineer and had experience driving delivery trucks. He also served in the Navy in World War II and was aboard the U.S.S. Ward when it was bombed by kamikaze pilots.