Did I miss a previous letter?

Did I miss a previous letter?

I read with interest the letter from Mr. G. Anthony Phillips, chair of the Napa County Democratic Central Committee (“Napa Democrats condemn violence at the Capitol,” Jan. 14). It was a well-written letter denouncing mob violence. I also am opposed to mob violence.

All of the components of the mob violence that he listed in the Washington D.C. protest were present in the Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, and New York protests, with the exception of burning, and looting.

My question is: did Mr. Phillips, on behalf of the Napa County Democratic Central Committee, write a previous letter to the Register denouncing the mob violence in Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, and New York, which I overlooked?

David Turner

Napa

