Disability victims deserve accommodation and respect

I was more than a little disappointed in Dan Berger’s hostility to the plight of disabled people (“The Bounty Hunters,” Sept. 10) who face inadequate accommodation and violations of the Americans with Disability Act in wineries and other public places. His disparaging characterization of ADA victims as bounty hunters in the same category as those the Texas legislature have empowered to sue women seeking abortions is offensive and wrong.
Congress enacted the ADA in 1990 to ensure the disabled would have equal access to public facilities. Shortly thereafter, the California Legislature made a violation of the ADA also a violation of the Unruh Civil Rights Act, entitling victims of disability discrimination to seek redress in civil court.
“It is the intent of the Legislature in enacting this act to strengthen California law in areas where it is weaker than the Americans with Disabilities Act ... and to retain California law when it provides more protection for individuals with disabilities.”
Victims may sue violators to recover actual damages, statutory penalties of a minimum of $4,000, and attorney fees. The California Supreme Court has ruled a plaintiff who establishes a violation of the ADA need not prove intentional discrimination in order to obtain damages.
As with every law, there are those who abuse it. Whatever Berger’s “vexatious litigant” could have done had little or nothing to do with the ADA or a victim’s rights under it. Congress and the California Legislature recognized, as Berger does not, that disabled people suffer serious and pernicious discrimination in commercial establishments.
Let’s say you’re in a wheelchair and the only access to your chosen winery is up a short flight of stairs, in violation of the ADA. Do you just bide your time? Go elsewhere? Ask for a lift? Acknowledge that the poor winery owner (an oxymoron) probably can’t afford to comply with the law?
Or, let’s escalate this. The ADA and the building codes require toilet paper holders to be of a certain height. Suppose the TP holders in the winery you, a wheelchair-bound person, are patronizing are a couple of inches too high. If you’ve ever found yourself on the toilet when you realize your teenager didn’t replace the roll, you’ve had the experience that a person with a disability has when the TP holder is out of reach.
Now imagine you’re not at home, where you just yell for your kid or at worst shuffle to the linen closet, but in a public restroom with your pants around your ankles. Your only option is to transfer back into your wheelchair, soiling yourself in the process. Or worse, you stretch to reach the roll and fall off the toilet. Now you’re on the floor, humiliated and maybe injured as well. Were you on a date? At a business lunch? Doesn’t matter. Your outing has been destroyed, all because of a matter of inches. Inches that many non-disabled people such as Dan Berger and his winery-owner “victim” would find trivial.
There is a reason that both the California Building Code and the ADA Standards specify locations for toilet paper holders and wheelchair ramps. It’s a safety issue as well as ensuring that the entire community can participate fully in all places of public accommodation.
Disability discrimination is no joke. And non-compliance can fall heavily on small businesses that run afoul of the ADA. Maybe there are “bounty hunters” working the system. But nothing Berger described — a missing wheelchair ramp — comes close. And if you as a business owner, find compliance with the ADA too onerous, you need another calling.
Charles Dell’Ario
Napa