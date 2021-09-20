Disability victims deserve accommodation and respect

As with every law, there are those who abuse it. Whatever Berger’s “vexatious litigant” could have done had little or nothing to do with the ADA or a victim’s rights under it. Congress and the California Legislature recognized, as Berger does not, that disabled people suffer serious and pernicious discrimination in commercial establishments.

Let’s say you’re in a wheelchair and the only access to your chosen winery is up a short flight of stairs, in violation of the ADA. Do you just bide your time? Go elsewhere? Ask for a lift? Acknowledge that the poor winery owner (an oxymoron) probably can’t afford to comply with the law?

Or, let’s escalate this. The ADA and the building codes require toilet paper holders to be of a certain height. Suppose the TP holders in the winery you, a wheelchair-bound person, are patronizing are a couple of inches too high. If you’ve ever found yourself on the toilet when you realize your teenager didn’t replace the roll, you’ve had the experience that a person with a disability has when the TP holder is out of reach.