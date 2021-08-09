Disappointed by dog bite article

After reading the story about protecting oneself from dog bites I was left dismayed and disappointed (NapaValleyRegister.com, Aug. 7).
While this was a repurposed piece from Detroit, you chose to run it, including the picture of a pathetic pit bull in need of rescue. By using that picture you have successfully perpetuated the entirely inaccurate stereotype of breeds that bite, thereby furthering bias against a group of dogs known as "pit bulls."
American Temperament Testing Society results are clear as to the stability and friendliness of pit bull-type dogs. If you look at the breeds associated with bites, you might learn something useful. Had you wanted to be truly educational, it would be specified that it comes down to the person who owns the dog — not the breed of dog — that determines the risk of harmful behavior.
It is this kind of messaging that keeps excellent dogs from getting good homes, leaving them to languish and die in shelters. When looking for filler content perhaps you can be a bit more discriminating. Or maybe you could have followed up on why that poor dog in the picture needed to be rescued. Far more often than humans, they're the victims of dog-human interactions.
I have owned and fostered pit bulls for 10 years, including my 13-year-old tripod, who is a much loved therapeutic presence at my medical practice. You are capable of better content than this.
Dr. Aimee Chagnon
Petaluma