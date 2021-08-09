Disappointed by dog bite article

After reading the story about protecting oneself from dog bites I was left dismayed and disappointed (NapaValleyRegister.com, Aug. 7).

While this was a repurposed piece from Detroit, you chose to run it, including the picture of a pathetic pit bull in need of rescue. By using that picture you have successfully perpetuated the entirely inaccurate stereotype of breeds that bite, thereby furthering bias against a group of dogs known as "pit bulls."

American Temperament Testing Society results are clear as to the stability and friendliness of pit bull-type dogs. If you look at the breeds associated with bites, you might learn something useful. Had you wanted to be truly educational, it would be specified that it comes down to the person who owns the dog — not the breed of dog — that determines the risk of harmful behavior.