Disheartening attack on tolerance

It was disheartening to see three uplifting signs with the words "Hate Has No Home Here" pulled out of the ground and tossed in the brush near Garfield Park. Nearby, two six-foot banners were torn down from a private resident's home. Was this done by individuals who believe in the never-ending preachments of divisiveness? They learned their lessons well. May we soon listen instead to the call for civility and respect.