Disordered 2020, hopeful 2021 - my story

I, like many others, saw 2020 playing out very differently.
At the start of last year, I was running the customer support department for a technology start-up in Nairobi, Kenya. Excited by my new, global vantage point, I was looking forward to checking off bucket list items on a new continent. However, as the pandemic spread through Kenya, I made an eleventh-hour decision late spring to return home to the U.S. on a flight organized by the State Department.
Due to my unplanned return, I did not have a place to live. I decided to move back in with my parents in Napa for a few months, hoping my stay and the pandemic would be brief.
At 29 years old, it had been a little over 10 years since I had lived at home. In those 10 years, I had gone off to college, started my career, had a few heartbreaks, made new friends and traveled the world. Through that time, I had also been privately battling an eating disorder which I had developed my freshman year of college. I had never told anyone about my illness for fear of shame and failure; I had kept friends, family and relationships at a safe distance to ensure no one found out.
Eating disorders thrive on privacy and secrecy. However, as many of you know, there is none of that living in a multi-generational household during a pandemic. As that was now my situation, I struggled to keep my illness hidden from my family. I couldn’t resort to my customary binging and purging behaviors to manage stress, anxiety and weight without exposing my eating disorder to my family.
After going through months of extenuating efforts to hide my illness, I finally found the courage to tell my family and close friends about my chronic struggles with food and my weight. Not surprisingly, their love and support has been uplifting, unwavering and empowering.
While there was much disappointment, loss, frustration and incredulity felt in 2020, 2020 was also a gift in that it reminded us all of the value of humility and how crucial it is to show up and be present to support our family, friends and communities. While 2020 was not the year I had hoped for either, I would not be on my journey towards recovery had it not been for the events that transpired and for the support and compassion from my family and friends.
Heading into 2021, I hope we as a community, society and country can remember what 2020 taught us – to support, rely and be there for each other – so we can beat this virus and get back to our bucket lists. Here's to 2021.
Alexandra Pearson
Napa