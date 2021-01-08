Disordered 2020, hopeful 2021 - my story

I, like many others, saw 2020 playing out very differently.

At the start of last year, I was running the customer support department for a technology start-up in Nairobi, Kenya. Excited by my new, global vantage point, I was looking forward to checking off bucket list items on a new continent. However, as the pandemic spread through Kenya, I made an eleventh-hour decision late spring to return home to the U.S. on a flight organized by the State Department.

Due to my unplanned return, I did not have a place to live. I decided to move back in with my parents in Napa for a few months, hoping my stay and the pandemic would be brief.

At 29 years old, it had been a little over 10 years since I had lived at home. In those 10 years, I had gone off to college, started my career, had a few heartbreaks, made new friends and traveled the world. Through that time, I had also been privately battling an eating disorder which I had developed my freshman year of college. I had never told anyone about my illness for fear of shame and failure; I had kept friends, family and relationships at a safe distance to ensure no one found out.