Do more to stop speeding on North Jefferson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to the recent Letters to the Editor regarding excessive speeding on North Jefferson Street between Salvador and Trower avenues, I’d like to add this has been an ongoing issue and topic that has caused the residents much consternation.

Our Homeowners Association raised the issue with the Napa police several years ago when cars would race up and down at speeds exceeding 60 mph, especially later in the evening after school let out. The police were rather dismissive, requesting the neighbors monitor the situation and get vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers and then contact them to report the speeders, which, in our opinion, should be the responsibility of the local police to track and enforce.

As John Miller points out, since traffic patterns have increased on Highway 29, in addition to the drag racing during the evening, impatient commuters are using Jefferson Street as a faster “cut through” to avoid the traffic lights, and now speeders are prevalent during morning and late afternoon commuting “rush hours,” posing an increasingly unsafe situation for the Jefferson residential community.