Do not place a dangerous predator in our community

The San Francisco Superior Court will be making a final decision on the placement of a violent convicted sexual predator to be placed in the Coombsville area in Napa on Oct. 5.
The intention of this letter to the editor is to inform the community with additional information regarding this serious issue. The person has no family or ties to Napa. It’s been difficult for the community to understand and accept why a criminal with this history would be placed in a rural setting where children run and play freely. The property is surrounded with families giving homeschooling to their children. This would be a grave reality that the children would be at risk.
We plead with the property owner, respecting his anonymity, to change his mind regarding renting to this dangerous convicted felon. We stand in numbers peacefully protesting this potential placement of this person. We love and care about the children and reputation of our community.
Jen Arrieta
Napa
