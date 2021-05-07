Do our part to keep our streets safe

For those of us at a certain age, we can look back fondly on our childhood and agree that bike riding was a joy of our young life. The freedom it brings, along with the spirit of independence, cannot be beat for a young person (or an older person.)
I remember sending our young boys downtown together on their bikes on Friday nights to select a movie from Peters Video. They were thrilled to do that, and we were not concerned for their safety. In fact in “those days,” there were annual contests for kids to “win” bikes if they sold enough subscriptions to the St. Helena Star. What a thrill to get your photo in the paper with the new bike you had earned (donated by St. Helena Cyclery).
Young kids today are often constrained in their house out of valid parental concerns for their safety, and it makes sense, there are so many more cars on our streets than then, and they are going fast. But every kid in our town should still be able to enjoy the freedom and fun that bike riding brings.
In that vein, I want to remind everyone that May is Bike Month, and to please be careful driving on our local streets, especially when you see kids (of all ages) and bikes on the road.
During the pandemic, there has been an uptick in the numbers of people on their bikes in St. Helena. This trend likely will continue, they say. I am grateful to the city of St Helena for their embrace of bicycling safety improvements to our streets and am particularly looking forward to the striping of bike lanes on Spring Street this summer.
When this topic came to the local committee, Active Transportation and Sustainability, there was a great turnout for the meeting, which resulted in improvements to the decision making, and the resulting Class II bike lanes. These lanes will make it clear that bicyclists share the road, and will make bicycling safer, thereby bringing even more people out on their bikes.
When I see kids on their bikes, as I did just yesterday, riding their bike to little league practice (I also sometimes see kids on their bikes with a tennis racquet in their backpack), I am so happy for those kids. A little bit of freedom, a spirit of independence and a healthy active life.
Let’s all do our part to keep our streets safe for kids on bikes by slowing down and giving bicyclists plenty of space. And for the adults out there, I encourage you to get on your bike to get to your destination, be it bocce or Sunshine or downtown to meet friends. Let’s bring back the past (nod to Jeff Warren) and have safe streets for all, once again.
Pam Smithers
St. Helena