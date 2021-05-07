Do our part to keep our streets safe

For those of us at a certain age, we can look back fondly on our childhood and agree that bike riding was a joy of our young life. The freedom it brings, along with the spirit of independence, cannot be beat for a young person (or an older person.)

I remember sending our young boys downtown together on their bikes on Friday nights to select a movie from Peters Video. They were thrilled to do that, and we were not concerned for their safety. In fact in “those days,” there were annual contests for kids to “win” bikes if they sold enough subscriptions to the St. Helena Star. What a thrill to get your photo in the paper with the new bike you had earned (donated by St. Helena Cyclery).

Young kids today are often constrained in their house out of valid parental concerns for their safety, and it makes sense, there are so many more cars on our streets than then, and they are going fast. But every kid in our town should still be able to enjoy the freedom and fun that bike riding brings.

In that vein, I want to remind everyone that May is Bike Month, and to please be careful driving on our local streets, especially when you see kids (of all ages) and bikes on the road.