Do the right thing to protect public health

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

You have received many thoughtful letters this past week asking for our county to be added to our neighboring ones, in not merely requesting but making it clear that face coverings must be worn outdoors.

The explanation for this was apparently that Napa did not have adequate law enforcement to follow up on such a demand. Well, several weeks ago we were told that we were among the last county to be told to shelter in place because we had no cases of Covid-19 .

We lead the country in so many things. Excellent grapes and fine wines, Michelin-starred restaurants, beautiful resorts.

Napa yet again is one of the few remaining counties not to enforce face coverings. I trust my neighbors to not require sheriff, police to make sure we are doing the right things, one of the few things we can do to keep ourselves and our neighbors safe.

Please, those responsible for the public health of our community, make face coverings mandatory.

Carol Fink R.N.

Yountville