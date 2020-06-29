Do these black lives matter?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was a professional musician for over 55 years, and black music was an integral part of my life.

I performed in many "mixed race" bands, and while I lived in Los Angeles in the late '60s; I was the only white musician in two bands. They jokingly called me "Blue Eyed Soul." By the way, my eyes aren't blue.

Although some blacks resented me at the black clubs we played in south LA -- it was right after the Watts riots -- most accepted me as an individual because of my musicianship. Those people didn't judge me by the color of my skin but by what I did. I thought the same about them.

I tell you this because I want you to know my background and experience for writing this letter in response to many who have written of their support for Black Lives Matter, the protests and in some cases, even sympathy for the riots.

I wonder what their experience has been in the "black" community. But first I'd like to say that police violence and racism is unacceptable and that bad cops should be held accountable for their deeds.