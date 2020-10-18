He is laughing at us, people. He is saying “OK, I got the virus, but it’s not that bad. Look, I am already better.”

To parade and leave the hospital against the doctors shows he is Almighty God (or he thinks so). Just about everyone in the White House has got the virus, all because they were like sheep following their leader.

Also, the extra special treatment they are giving him. Why don’t they give it to others? (In his eyes, they don’t matter).

Going back home only after three days; what happened to the quarantine time everybody else has to do. Go home and give the virus to many others is just plain stupid.

But there again, doesn’t he always do stupid things?

Come on, people. Do we need more years of this?

Ann Molinari

Napa