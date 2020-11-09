Do we really care about affordable housing?

From the inside the camp is quite sophisticated. They have solar and wind generators to power lights and recharge phones. They have bedrooms and lounge rooms and furniture to fill them. They go to pains to make use of the trash dumpsters the city has provided in an effort to keep their community clean. They make sure that they keep out the likes of drug pushers. Even the city considers the Bowl a ‘safe camp.’

The city is making plans to bulldoze the camp in the near future if for no other reason than it besmirches the image of Napa. It would have done this a long time ago if it were not for the CDC’s order against disassembling these camps during COVID 19. What then?

The city speaks of making housing available and goes to great lengths to make it known to the public. On the surface this seems like a compassionate and fair solution. Sadly, the restrictions and regulations linked to these housing programs assures that very few those in the camps will be able to take up the offer. This is a little like offering a starving Rabbi a pork chop. You know he needs it; he knows he needs it, he might even want it, but the rules prevent him having it. The rules regulating subsidized housing will eliminate most residents of the camp before they even get a chance to apply.