Do we really care about affordable housing?

Most residents of Napa are at least aware of the encampment in South Napa commonly referred to as The Bowl. The Register has written several articles about the bowl and even produced a short video. What is not so well known are the residents of The Bowl.
Generally, the population at large pays little attention to homeless encampments other than what they perceive to be an eyesore. Interestingly, the residents do not consider them homeless; they are houseless. Residents of The Bowl have gone to great lengths to create a remarkably homelike space to the extent that it could be viewed as a village… just not the quaint village of our imagination.
Many of those that call The Bowl home work; they just cannot afford to live in more traditional housing. Many grew up in Napa, went to school here, married and raised children here. For a multitude of reasons, the fortunes of life have not favored them. Some of them had housing but were forced into the camp because of rising rental costs, abusive spouses or forced unemployment. In summary, they are simply people. A point which is often overlooked when the camp is viewed from the outside.
From the inside the camp is quite sophisticated. They have solar and wind generators to power lights and recharge phones. They have bedrooms and lounge rooms and furniture to fill them. They go to pains to make use of the trash dumpsters the city has provided in an effort to keep their community clean. They make sure that they keep out the likes of drug pushers. Even the city considers the Bowl a ‘safe camp.’
The city is making plans to bulldoze the camp in the near future if for no other reason than it besmirches the image of Napa. It would have done this a long time ago if it were not for the CDC’s order against disassembling these camps during COVID 19. What then?
The city speaks of making housing available and goes to great lengths to make it known to the public. On the surface this seems like a compassionate and fair solution. Sadly, the restrictions and regulations linked to these housing programs assures that very few those in the camps will be able to take up the offer. This is a little like offering a starving Rabbi a pork chop. You know he needs it; he knows he needs it, he might even want it, but the rules prevent him having it. The rules regulating subsidized housing will eliminate most residents of the camp before they even get a chance to apply.
What then when the camp is bulldozed, where will Kelly, Brian, Joey, Luke Kathy, and the others go? The answer is simple, to another camp further away from shops, services, showers and assistance. What is the real goal here? Is it to assist them or just get them out of sight? If the real concern is to shelter these neighbors, then possibly it is time to review the policies to make them less idealistic and more realistic. Or don’t we really care.
Trevor Steel
Napa
