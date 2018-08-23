Kudos to Gary T. Bowles for his letter that gave some well thought and extremely practical suggestions on how our city and county leaders can find a way to make affordable housing a reality ("Are we on a train that can't stop?" Aug. 20).
Time doesn't seem to speed too rapidly in Napa because over 20 years ago, I attended a city council meeting on affordable housing. As an employee of Queen of the Valley Hospital (now retired), I wanted to speak about the need for the Queen's employees to have affordable housing.
Shortly before I spoke, a young man named Randy, who had started a center for independent living in Napa, slowly wheeled his electric wheel chair down to the front of the room and facing the council members used his electronic voice to state his purpose. He kept it short. All he basically said was that the members needed to vote for affordable housing, "because it was the right thing to do."
As if that moment wasn't exquisite enough, Dan Corsello, the head of Health and Human Services, got up next and all I can remember that he said was; "I agree with Randy" and sat down.
I can't remember if we cheered, but I do know that I'll never forget those two men who put the matter so clearly and with such heart.
There's a time for words and a time for action. It is apparent with all the planning going on about new hotels and wineries and a costly civic center, that the simple facts of what is right and fair and good for everyone needs to be addressed.
Teresa Cahill
Napa