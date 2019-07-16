I was truly dismayed to read the article by Jennifer Huffman regarding Dr. Andrew Patrinellis ("Napa doctor named in wrongful death lawsuit, faces sexual misconduct, exploitation allegations," July 9)
I have been a patient of his since March 18, 2013 and found him to be a competent, caring and professional physician. The alleged charges against Dr. Patrinellis that Ms. Huffman wrote about have not been proven and it felt to me like it was unfair to print one-sided allegations. In short, it felt like a “hit” piece.
Webb Parker, doctor of pharmacy
Napa