I just paid another registration for one of my three OHV's. I noticed on the registration it stated the following:
Your vehicle registration fee helps to fund California's Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Program. Your dollars go to:
-- Legal places to ride
-- Maintain trails for safe riding
-- Staff assistance, trail maps and information on current laws
-- Management that safeguards your right to ride today and tomorrow
So I am wondering how does Senate Bill 767 do any of that? I gladly pay my OHV registrations because of how my fees are supposed to be used.
SB 767, that you voted in favor of on April 23, 2019, encourages the sale of the Carnegie expansion property, known as the Alameda Tesla Expansion Area.
The land in question was purchased using funds from the Off-Highway Vehicle Trust Fund, with agreement as to the future purpose of the land signed by adjacent landowners. Subsequent to the purchase of the land, extensive work was undertaken to correct previous neglect and to bring the property up to the high environmental standards mandated by state law. Instead of recognizing this fact, the bill instead seeks to deny the OHV community a long-overdue opportunity for increased motorized recreational opportunities
I am asking you to please reconsider your vote and to vote 'no' on SB 767, which will result in the possible sale, at a discounted price, of the Carnegie State Vehicle Recreation Area (SVRA) Alameda-Tesla expansion area.
This important area has been part of the California State Parks system since 1980, when the site was purchased by the California Department of Parks and Recreation. Prior to that the more than 1,500 acres was privately owned and enjoyed by generations of motorized recreationists, including a period when it was operated as a private motorcycle park.
The OHV program operates nine SVRAs out of 280 state park units. Passage of this legislation sets a dangerous precedent and goes against the will of not only the OHV community but also potentially jeopardizes the future of every state park in California.
Please do not forget, these are public lands paid for with tax dollars and registration fees by the people who use them.
Paul Paniagua
Napa
Editor’s note: The Register asked Sen. Bill Dodd’s office about the bill mentioned by the author. Dodd sent the following response: “While I support off-road vehicle enthusiasts and want them to have legal places to ride, this property in Alameda County may not be appropriate for such use because of sensitive ecological and cultural resources. Local opposition to it has been strong for more than 20 years. This bill offers the best chance to resolve the issue in a way that is good for the state, the pubic and the environment.”