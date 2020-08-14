Does anyone know story of shrine?

My spouse and I moved to Saint Helena 6 years ago. One of the first things we noticed when driving up the Silverado Trail was a little shrine at the side of the road just after you enter the Oakville wine district. I assumed somebody died there.

Here we are years later and there are always fresh flowers in that spot, on a grassy incline to the right of the northbound lane. Someone is very devoted to a person who may have met his end there. Does anyone know the story of the shrine?