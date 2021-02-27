Does Mike Thompson really believe in combating climate change?

Editor's Note: The Register asked Mike Thompson about the issues raised by the author. He sent the following response: "Climate change is the most pressing issue we face as a nation. In order to tackle it, we must transition to a clean energy economy and ensure workers in the United States benefit from that transition. That’s why my bill, the GREEN Act makes significant investments in renewable energy sources such as wind, geothermal and solar. These green energy incentives are being designed to meet President Biden’s pledge to achieve a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035. It’s clear that the GREEN Act is a comprehensive and bold solution to using more renewable energy and reducing our carbon footprint, crucial steps toward addressing climate change. What’s more, I’m also a coauthor of the Moving Forward Act, a comprehensive infrastructure package. That bill passed the House last year and included the GREEN Act. The bill also promotes resiliency in our infrastructure by investing in programs, projects and materials that can withstand disasters and other side effects of climate change. This is particularly important to disaster-prone communities like our district. Both this bill and the GREEN Act are serious investments in our nation’s work to tackle climate change."