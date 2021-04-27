Does Planned parenthood advocate science and technology?

In response to Chris Hammaker’s attack on my letter to the editor (“Reaching out to help,” April 14), argues: “Ryan and others of her ilk speak loudly of the wealth of science backing their harebrained beliefs, yet they never seem to actually provide such scientific information...” ("Exactly why anti-zealot buffer zone is needed," April 18).

It’s apparent that Chris Hammaker has never been to Planned Parenthood and received our literature. Check out the websites with their pamphlets to read what we hand out: HERITAGE HOUSE: "Is Sex Safe?" "Milestones," "RU486 Mifepristone: Are Women at Risk?" ONE MORE SOUL: "The Pill and Breast Cancer," "What Is Natural Family Planning?" AMERICAN LIFE LEAGUE: "The Flawed Condom."