Once again, transportation planners seem to suffer from myopia.
Constructing a Highway 29 bridge over the Highway 221 intersection will just speed traffic between the existing clogged 29-Sonama Highway junction and the Highway 29-Highway 12/Airport Boulevard junctions, both of which are rated Class F at peak times.
This plan, to build the Highway 29 bridge, is akin to installing a 3-inch pipe between two half-inch faucets – it won’t solve the problem.
Further, the lack of any solution for the Soscol Ferry Road/Devlin Road intersection will create a backup into the proposed roundabout under the Highway 29 flyover.
What would be more encouraging would be if there were an integrated solution that metered the traffic flows at each of the successive intersections.
Well-designed roundabouts at Sonoma Highway/29, Highway 29/Highway 221, Highway 29/Highway 12 and Soscol Ferry Rd/Devlin Rd. would yield a much more consistent traffic flow than the proposed Highway 29 overpass.
These designs can be verified through straight-forward digital simulations based on traffic arrival patterns, signal light timings, and roundabout throughput studies. As yet I have not seen any justification for the proposed plans based on sound analysis and simulations of the observed traffic patterns.
I have offered my services to perform these simulations if the California Department of Transportation would provide the appropriate data – but so far, no reply.
Before we commit to spending millions and millions of dollars, we should do the basic work to verify that the proposed solutions will yield the maximum benefit.
Maybe your reporter can discover just what alternatives were considered for the proposed investments, and how the options selected were determined to be the optimum?
Michael Wycombe
Napa