Does Trump represent all Christians?

In response to the question asked by Shelly Mochizuki in a letter to the editor published on Feb. 25, “Does Trump represent your faith?”
Is the question directed to the Christian community in Napa Valley who are supporters of Donald Trump? While I am not a supporter of Donald Trump, I am a Christian and have many Christian friends supporting Trump.
As a student of religions, you will know that all members of any particular religion do not all believe exactly the same things. This is why there are so many denominations in Christianity and different groups within other religions as well. So, as a student of religions, you must also know that Donald Trump does not represent the faith of all Christians. I am familiar enough with the reasons given to me by my friends to provide you with a brief, and very basic answer to your question.
If not for the support of many conservative Christians, Donald Trump would not have been elected. There are some key points upon which this support is based. As mentioned above, I am not a supporter of Donald Trump but I am acquainted with many Christians who are, so perhaps I can help you understand some key reasons for this support.
One issue at, or near the top of supporter’s list is abortion. Many Christians support of Trump is based on their opposition to abortion. These supporters will vote for candidates promising to appoint conservative judges. This means of course, only Republican candidates can meet this requirement. It is hoped that eventually abortion will become so restricted as to be effectively illegal. Conservative judges and courts are necessary for this to happen.
Another key issue near the top of the list is support for Israel. Support of Israel is necessary given the “end times beliefs” (eschatology) of many Christian supporters. In the system of end times embraced by these supporters, Israel is a key player in the final battle between good and evil. It is a belief system that is very complicated and therefore, much too involved to try and explain in the limited space available here.
There are some other less critical reasons for support related to the belief system of some Christians. All have something to do with a particular interpretation of some key biblical verses; especially those found in the “70 weeks” in the 9th chapter of Daniel and the last chapters of the book of Matthew and Revelation.
The interpretation of these key chapters ties in with the end times view held by most Christian supporters of Trump. There are however, other key chapters and verses providing guidance in areas of everyday life that guide thinking on social issues.
Christian supporters of Trump tend to be socially conservative. This means they are sensitive to issues they see as a degradation of societal values and norms. This is why “Make America Great Again” is an appealing theme. Same-sex marriage would be one such issue. There are others of course and like same-sex marriage, most, if not all have something to do with a particular biblical view and biblical values. Again, Republican candidates are the only candidates considered to be sensitive to these issues.
How does Trump represent your faith? This has been a very brief answer to the question. It is important to note however, support for Trump based on biblical values is limited to only one portion of the Christian community. Not all Christians accept these views and not all Christians support Trump. If support of a candidate for any office depended on that candidate’s adherence to biblical standards, it is probable there would be no candidate qualified to receive a vote.
I hope the question was sincere and this information aids in beginning to understanding a complex issue.
Richard Cannon
Napa