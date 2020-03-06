Does Trump represent all Christians?

In response to the question asked by Shelly Mochizuki in a letter to the editor published on Feb. 25, “Does Trump represent your faith?”

Is the question directed to the Christian community in Napa Valley who are supporters of Donald Trump? While I am not a supporter of Donald Trump, I am a Christian and have many Christian friends supporting Trump.

As a student of religions, you will know that all members of any particular religion do not all believe exactly the same things. This is why there are so many denominations in Christianity and different groups within other religions as well. So, as a student of religions, you must also know that Donald Trump does not represent the faith of all Christians. I am familiar enough with the reasons given to me by my friends to provide you with a brief, and very basic answer to your question.

If not for the support of many conservative Christians, Donald Trump would not have been elected. There are some key points upon which this support is based. As mentioned above, I am not a supporter of Donald Trump but I am acquainted with many Christians who are, so perhaps I can help you understand some key reasons for this support.