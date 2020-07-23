Does wild life matter? Not much, judging by the Fourth of July issue of the Napa Valley Register.
I was horrified to read that 275 elephants had recently been killed in Botswana and that their carcasses were being investigated. The death of these massive and intelligent animals was only a filler in the July 4th issue of the Register.
It is standard practice for poachers to gun down the elephants with a machine gun. Quick and easy. Hacking off the ivory tusks takes a little more effort. To the poachers it is only a job to supply ivory for knick-knacks designed to cater to the wealthy 1%. We humans think that we are a superior species? The elephants do not kill us for our physical attributes and turn them in to trinkets.
Like us, elephants are highly intelligent mammals, but how can they outwit a poacher with a machine gun? The species is on the decline, and this massacre is not the first to take place in Africa. It is an ongoing issue.
Only a year or two ago, several hundred more elephants were killed. National Geographic published an article on Aug. 18, 2014 discussing the brutal killing of 100,000 elephants over a three-year period -- for their tusks of course.
If this butchery continues, the fate of the elephants will be like that of the passenger pigeon. Once there were thousands; now zero, extinct, only one stuffed specimen displayed in a museum.
African troops sent to protect the elephants were also mercilessly gunned down with the animals they were meant to protect. The African nations where sizable herds still exist should enlarge and better equip the ranger forces entrusted with the protection of the elephants. The United States must continue to prohibit the import and use of ivory in any form.
Can most of us here in the United States come close to picturing the magnitude of 275 slain elephants and their starving babies nearby? Think about what they might look like laid trunk to tail along the side of Highway 29. Globalelephants.org states that an African elephant can grow approximately 30 feet from trunk to tail, so 275 elephants would stretch over a mile and a half.
The murder of these majestic animals is a heinous crime and should be on the front page of every newspaper in the world. But then, how much do elephants or even wildlife matter? To a small percentage of the population elephants greatly matter but probably not to the majority.
Right now is a time of change, of fear, and uncertainty. As we continue to fight for important issues, let us add one more. Let us also advocate for the preservation of those who cannot speak for themselves, the elephants.
Nadean Bissiri
Napa
