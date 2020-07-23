× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Does wild life matter? Not much, judging by the Fourth of July issue of the Napa Valley Register.

I was horrified to read that 275 elephants had recently been killed in Botswana and that their carcasses were being investigated. The death of these massive and intelligent animals was only a filler in the July 4th issue of the Register.

It is standard practice for poachers to gun down the elephants with a machine gun. Quick and easy. Hacking off the ivory tusks takes a little more effort. To the poachers it is only a job to supply ivory for knick-knacks designed to cater to the wealthy 1%. We humans think that we are a superior species? The elephants do not kill us for our physical attributes and turn them in to trinkets.

Like us, elephants are highly intelligent mammals, but how can they outwit a poacher with a machine gun? The species is on the decline, and this massacre is not the first to take place in Africa. It is an ongoing issue.

Only a year or two ago, several hundred more elephants were killed. National Geographic published an article on Aug. 18, 2014 discussing the brutal killing of 100,000 elephants over a three-year period -- for their tusks of course.