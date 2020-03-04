Dogs bringing comfort to the veterans

In response to Ms. Perito's letter in the Feb. 27 edition regarding comfort dogs ("Resume sending comfort dogs to the Veterans Home"), I am happy and proud to say that Paws for Healing, a nonprofit therapy dog organization based in Napa, has 10 teams who visit various facilities at the Veterans Home in Yountville. We do go to different buildings and on different days.

Additionally, there are some days when we do not go, such as inclement weather or if there is a flu outbreak in the facility where we are scheduled to visit. But our teams are dedicated and regularly visit the veterans --we love it and the veterans love it.

So, thank you for your interest in the therapy dog program, and be assured that the Veterans Home is being visited.

Sara DeCrevel, Board President

Paws for Healing

