Doing long-term damage to the armed forces

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The armed services have been struggling over the past 42 months under their Commander in Chief, Donald Trump. The military is a national asset that is charged to defend and protect the citizens of the United States.

During my 27 years in the Navy, it was very clear to me that as an active duty member, I was never to act publicly to influence politics one way or the other. Of course I exercised my right to vote, and I could certainly have my personal opinions with regard to political issues. Never in my career did the president of the United States attempt to influence internal naval issues.

The current president has landed on all the services with both feet in terms of meddling in the running of the individual services. He continually weighs in on personnel decisions that are the purview of the service concerned. Whether it be the Navy Seal Chief Petty Officer that the Navy disciplined or recently the captain of the Theodore Roosevelt who was embroiled in the COVID-19 issue or a plethora of other issues, this president has short circuited the chain of command in the service concerned and has effectively paralyzed the ability of good order and discipline to be brought to bear.