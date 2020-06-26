Doing long-term damage to the armed forces

The armed services have been struggling over the past 42 months under their Commander in Chief, Donald Trump. The military is a national asset that is charged to defend and protect the citizens of the United States.
During my 27 years in the Navy, it was very clear to me that as an active duty member, I was never to act publicly to influence politics one way or the other. Of course I exercised my right to vote, and I could certainly have my personal opinions with regard to political issues. Never in my career did the president of the United States attempt to influence internal naval issues.
The current president has landed on all the services with both feet in terms of meddling in the running of the individual services. He continually weighs in on personnel decisions that are the purview of the service concerned. Whether it be the Navy Seal Chief Petty Officer that the Navy disciplined or recently the captain of the Theodore Roosevelt who was embroiled in the COVID-19 issue or a plethora of other issues, this president has short circuited the chain of command in the service concerned and has effectively paralyzed the ability of good order and discipline to be brought to bear.
Gen. Mattis was forced out as secretary of defense because he wouldn’t support the president in his treatment of the services. Two secretaries of the navy have gone down in flames under this president. Spencer for defending the Navy against the President’s interference and Modly for attempting to try to do what he thought the president would do to the captain of the Roosevelt, and misreading it. The president never should get involved in the way he has been doing over and over again in the running of the branches of service.
And most recently, he pulled the Secretary of Defense Esper and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Milley into a photo op in the middle of a highly politically charged protest. Both of them subsequently made public apologies for being involved.
To top it off, the president has said that he would use the active duty military forces to quell the protests in the cities across this country. The only way he could order that is to invoke the Insurrection Act, and the authority to do this is granted only in extreme circumstances.
This president should be thinking more carefully about what he says and does. He evidently doesn’t know what he is doing to the good order and discipline of our armed forces. By politicizing them he is doing damage that will take some time to repair.
Capt. Doyle J. Borchers II, USN(ret)
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!