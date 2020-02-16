Here they go again: The Napa County Taxpayers Association, as is its history, through Leon Brauning’s Feb. 10 letter to the editor ("More reasons to vote 'no' on Measure K"), continues to use exaggerations, misleading, and incorrect information. The association’s “knee-jerk” views of Measure K is the current iteration of this history.
Examples: “We voters have already rejected taxes for them at least twice.” Fact: Over 60% of voters were in favor of those measures but did not meet the onerous threshold of 66%.
The letter asks “What does ‘protecting’ mean? (reference to protecting land) “Realistically, it means that they protect property from use and access by local citizens; from development or affordable housing…” This is absurd and reveals an ignorance of the mission of the Parks and Open Space District and what land is available and appropriate for housing.
The district’s priority is to protect open space and create more land, recreation opportunities, and trails for the public. Moreover, 20% of the new funds will be dedicated to “…help implement the park and recreation objectives of the five municipalities in Napa County.”
What’s the impact of a .25% increase in sales tax? For every $1,000 of taxable goods and services: $2.50. Very affordable and very important to protect Napa County’s most important asset: Land and open space. And more than 30% of revenues will come from visitors.
Don’t be misled. Read the measure. Vote for Measure K.
John Pearson
Napa