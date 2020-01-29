I read with interest a recent letter from a local special interest group criticizing a county supervisorial candidate for not always voting their way ("Farm Bureau: Why we withdrew support from Belia Ramos," Jan. 25).
As someone who has worked in public policy most of his life, I consider rebukes like this a badge of honor.
Purity tests, whether from the left, right or those who would like us to believe they represent their entire industry, have become toxic to our democracy.
I hired Belia Ramos straight out of college to be a social case worker. In the years we worked together, she literally helped hundreds of families, seniors, veterans and others who had no other place to turn when the government turned on them.
Candidates who bow to purity tests do a great disservice to those they wish to represent. Candidates who try to be everything to everyone are little more than candles in the political wind of the moment.
I am proud to support Belia.
Ed Matovcik
Napa