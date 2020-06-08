Don’t delay care

Every person entering the hospital is first screened for COVID-19, including all our front-line caregivers and doctors. All incoming patients with symptoms of the virus are cared for in an area that is apart from the rest of the patient population.

Emergency departments are staffed and stocked with protective equipment and ready to care for those who need us under the strictest of safety measures.

New safety guidelines and protocols are rigidly adhered to in our emergency rooms and treatment areas. Surgical review committees help assess cases against clear criteria to ensure patients get the care they need as we gradually return to performing these essential procedures.

Throughout our facilities, cleaning and disinfecting protocols have been amplified and we continue to maintain necessary levels of personal protective equipment for patients and caregivers.

With the utmost precaution, we must continue to observe our no-visitor policy so we can reduce traffic in our hospitals. Although it is less than ideal, these steps help us limit any potential risk of spreading the virus.

Rest assured, we have capacity to care for both patients with and without COVID-19. If we face a surge in COVID-19 cases, we have plans in place to seamlessly adjust to meet the needs of such a moment.