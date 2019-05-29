Don’t eliminate this crosswalk
The elimination of a 30-year-old crosswalk at Lassen and Trower — on the east side of Highway 29 — is a safety issue for residents and pedestrians. The intersection is extremely busy at least two times a day during the week: before school hours and after school.
Justin-Siena High School is just west of the highway on Trower and Vintage is east of the highway on Trower. St A’s is south on Lassen. That is a lot of traffic for this intersection. During the weekend, the intersection is busy during St A’s church times.
The city has just completed installing wheel chair access on all four comers, yet there is no safe crossing for pedestrians, wheelchair-bound or not, to cross Trower. The east side of Highway 29 is a half mile to Jefferson Street, where the only two crosswalks are currently painted. The west side of Highway 29 has a number of painted crosswalks.
I was told by Mr. Moore (Public Works) that a survey was done and not enough people cross at this intersection to warrant a crosswalk. I don’t know the criteria the city uses that allows for crosswalks, but without a crosswalk at this intersection, the city is assuming that people wanting to cross Trower will walk all the way down to Jefferson and Trower or go west to the highway. This is unacceptable.
This is a 30-year established crosswalk that we have all used and benefited from its safety.
It is an unsafe intersection without a designated crosswalk painted on the street. Crosswalks slow drivers down as they will be more attentive to pedestrians crossing the street, and look to both sides of the crosswalk as they approach.
Safety is the issue, I believe, and repainting the established crosswalk at the comers of Trower and Lassen is essential to the safety of our North Napa residents.
Mike Crean
Napa
Editor’s note: The Register asked the city about the issues raised by the author. Spokesperson Jaina French sent the following response on behalf of the Public Works Department: “As the City repaves streets, features including marked crosswalks are routinely reviewed to ensure they are meeting current standards to provide safe and efficient travel for the public. After an evaluation of the conditions, the City has recently concluded the Trower and Lassen intersection is an appropriate location to replace the marked crosswalk. The crosswalk will be restriped as part of the upcoming construction phase to complete the paving of additional segments of Trower Avenue.
“As more background, pedestrians are allowed to cross streets at all intersections whether a marked crosswalk exists or not, as long as there are no signs prohibiting pedestrian crossing. These intersection locations without a painted crosswalk are actually referred to as unmarked crosswalks by traffic engineers. Engineering studies by the Federal Highway Administration and others have concluded that collision rates actually increase under certain circumstances where crosswalks are marked at locations without a stop sign or traffic signal, due to pedestrians having a false sense of security within the crosswalk and not giving their full attention to traffic. For this reason, the City carefully considers the location of marked crosswalks.”