Don’t ignore all the good President Trump has done
Where do I start with Randall Balmer’s editorial on Dec. 28 about his pleasure that Mark Galli, soon to retire editor of Christianity Today, wrote an op ed piece about how President Trump should be removed from office (“What took Christianity Today so long to confront Trump?”)
He seemed to be all atwitter over it. He was beside himself with glee. The problem is he misrepresented many aspects of the hoopla. Here are some.
Beginning with Ronald Reagan in the late 1970s, evangelicals turned their backs on their own best traditions of caring for the poor and welcoming the stranger to embrace a series of deeply flawed politicians and policies inimical to the teachings of Jesus.
Balmer writes: “Beginning with Ronald Reagan evangelicals turned their backs on their own best traditions of caring for the poor and welcoming the stranger to embrace a series of deeply flawed politicians and policies inimical to the teachings of Jesus.”.
I imagine he means Reagan himself along with George Herbert Walker Bush and his son. But not Bill Clinton, who was, I hazard to guess, the epitome of virtue in his eyes.
Also Evangelicals didn’t abandon the poor, the widow, the orphan or the innocent unborn. They just think the government does a poor job in serving them. That they and the countless organizations they sponsor do a far better job.
And as far as the unborn, Roe v. Wade, which many in the legal community called a form of judicial activism, has made it legal to kill them. I wonder if Balmer, being an Episcopal priest, approves of that. President Trump certainly doesn’t.
Balmer goes on to quote Galli: “That he, Trump, should be removed, we believe, is not a matter of partisan loyalty but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments.”
I wonder if Galli, or Balmer for that matter, would condemn King David, a man after God’s own heart, who broke numerous Commandments, among them murder. Or Paul. Or Peter. Or Noah. Or Galli himself. Or me.
I don’t have as much space as Mr. Balmer had so I’ll end by saying ignoring all the good this flawed man has done, the lowest unemployment in decades for minorities and women, prison reform, tax cuts, not only for the affluent, who are actually paying more in state taxes, but for the blue collar workers and retirees like me and much more.
Ignoring these accomplishments seem to be what the morally and intellectually superior elitist intelligentsia, like Balmer, want to do.
I think it all comes down to a very simple, uncomplicated, reason. They hate our president, not only because he often beats them at their own game, but because he’s not like them. He’s more like us. Millions of hard working people. Warts and all. “Deplorables.”
Kent Cohea
Napa
