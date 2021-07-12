Don’t let the past stop Napa from moving forward

The year that brought us the Beijing Olympics, the Great Recession, and the country’s first Black president was also the year Napa County last updated its General Plan. A lot has happened since 2008.

Deadly wildfires have decimated communities, the climate crisis has reached catastrophic proportions, and a parched California’s in the midst of another drought. That’s why, when considering what and where to build in Napa County, it’s a mistake to let a 2008 document be your only guide.

In “Napa County’s vineyard growth debates continue beneath surface,” (July 2) the county is said to be approving wineries on par with the number anticipated by the last General Plan. Proponents of expanded vineyard conversions claim that less than half of assumed new vineyard development has occurred. But that’s a red herring: The focus needs to be on what vineyard projects are being proposed now and how they’ll affect Napa residents and the environment. Holding up an outdated estimate as a benchmark only distracts from the critical decisions facing Napa’s Board of Supervisors.