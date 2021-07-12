Don’t let the past stop Napa from moving forward

The year that brought us the Beijing Olympics, the Great Recession, and the country’s first Black president was also the year Napa County last updated its General Plan. A lot has happened since 2008.
Deadly wildfires have decimated communities, the climate crisis has reached catastrophic proportions, and a parched California’s in the midst of another drought. That’s why, when considering what and where to build in Napa County, it’s a mistake to let a 2008 document be your only guide.
In “Napa County’s vineyard growth debates continue beneath surface,” (July 2) the county is said to be approving wineries on par with the number anticipated by the last General Plan. Proponents of expanded vineyard conversions claim that less than half of assumed new vineyard development has occurred. But that’s a red herring: The focus needs to be on what vineyard projects are being proposed now and how they’ll affect Napa residents and the environment. Holding up an outdated estimate as a benchmark only distracts from the critical decisions facing Napa’s Board of Supervisors.
Community priorities and needs have changed. Residents cherish the region’s winemaking heritage but also want the industry to be sustainable. As households adjust to water cutbacks in this extreme drought, approving new vineyards that suck up limited groundwater supplies or divert surface water from the Napa River and its tributaries just doesn’t make sense.
Groundwater extraction and use weren’t regulated in 2008, but now the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act is putting the state on a path toward sustainable water use. Napa County has a responsibility to avoid lowering the water table, drying up domestic wells, and dewatering the river.
Another disastrous move is allowing the construction of remote wineries on hillsides that have burned before and will very likely burn again. Such developments increase fire risks and place visitors and residents in the path of danger.
In the coming years, the county will need to update its General Plan. This is the time to set guidelines to protect the watershed, limit groundwater extraction, enhance public safety and protect habitat to benefit both people and wildlife.
The updated plan, like past documents, won’t be set in stone. That’s because it’s impossible to know all the impacts of a rapidly changing climate in the next decade. In 2008, could any of us predict that two severe droughts and a wildfire season that shattered historic records were on the horizon?
The General Plan is an important road map for guiding land-use decisions, but it’s also a living document. Decision-makers must use new information to make sound choices for their constituents.
Let’s stop looking in the rearview mirror and forge ahead.
Ross Middlemiss
Staff attorney, Center for Biological Diversity
Oakland