Stable property taxes on our business properties and homes under Proposition 13 are under attack.
On April 2, the Napa Valley Register published a front- page story alerting us to the Split Roll initiative coming on the 2020 ballot. If you don’t know what a Split Roll is, it’s a new tax increase on all commercial, business real estate in California.
And, what happens when taxes increase on business real estate? The taxes are a cost that is transferred to people in the form of higher prices on groceries, wine, building supplies, medical supplies, doctors’ visits and everything else that we buy in stores. And, as competition tries to keep prices low, these taxes then cause downward pressure on wages.
Why are we concerned about business property taxes? Because the next step on the agenda of the taxers and spenders in the Split Roll process is to completely gut the safety of Prop. 13 and start taxing our homes at market values. Their plan is to bring another initiative to the state wide ballot to do so.
Prior to 1978, all real estate was assessed and taxed based on its market value, which means if the family down the street sold its house for a huge price, the tax assessor would then re-assess and increase taxes on the entire neighborhood, including your business or house. Elderly people; people on fixed incomes and young families were losing their homes due to skyrocketing tax assessments which they did not cause. And, rents were increasing by landlords hit hard by huge tax increases.
To solve this property taxation problem, Proposition 13 was passed by voters in 1978 by a wide margin. Since then, all real property including business and residential has been taxed based upon 1 percent of its sale price plus 2 percent annual increases and reassessed only when the property sells.
Prop. 13 promised long-term, dependable real estate taxes, and its promise came true. For the past 40 years all property taxes in California have been stable and providing steadily increasing taxes for cities and counties.
But now, the taxers and spenders want your property taxes to skyrocket even though your property does not sell because steady and gradual tax increases are not enough for them.
We at the Napa County Taxpayers Association strongly oppose increasing property taxes. We suggest that you can learn more about property assessment and taxation in California by visiting the website of Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, the premier supporter of Prop. 13 tax protections on our homes: hjta.org.
Leon Brauning
Napa