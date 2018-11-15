Napa High alumni, I need your help. The "Not Your Mascot" people are at it, again. They tried to eliminate the Indian name from Armijo High School in 2015, but were denied by the Fairfield-Suisun school board. They, recently, succeeded in eliminating the Napa High School Indian logo, a logo that was 121 years old.
The Armijo Indian logo is 125 years old. Don't let this happen to us. The students and staff never did disrespect the First Nation people. They took great pride and respected the Indian.
Why is it suddenly offensive to some people? Because these people get big money from adidas.
According to the Native American Guardian Association (NAGA), 90 percent of First Nation people do not find the Indian or even a mascot disagreeable. They take no offense. Ninety percent.
Please help us Save the Armijo High School Indian, from the same fate that you have just endured, by joining my group of the same name, Save the Armijo Indian Symbol, on Facebook and sign my petition. Come to the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District Governing Board meetings on Thursdays at 6 p.m. Write letters to the Fairfield-Suisun District's Governing Board and kick these "outsiders" out of our town of Fairfield.
You had this happen to you, I was there. I am a Napa High School graduate. Let's send the "outsiders" packing.
Diane Ball
Fairfield