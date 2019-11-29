We were a sleepy little village with our tractors making dust and our workers in the vineyard. We were surrounded by good people even when they were migrant and just passing through. We still hear laughter and Mariachi music streaming from between those carefully cultivated vines.
At night our lullabies are the sound of tractors pulling bins, the motor on the wind-machines or a distant harvester. We never locked our doors or hid our barbecues. We have yet to build a fence. We had space for privacy and considerate neighbors who looked out for us and attended our celebrations and our disasters.
We never had to stop people from using our backyard as their recreational area, people just respected the farmer and the land. There are still areas in Napa where our next door neighbor of 65 years ago - is still our beloved neighbor.
As farmers, we understand that private property rights are the cornerstone to freedom particularly with farming because it literally is the model that gives us the ability to care for our family and by extension our community. We coax from the earth with our blood, sweat and tears ”a something,” that we can offer another person for sale, through the careful stewardship of animals and dirt.
It is not glamourous. Our homes are humble but beautiful even at times when we are housing tender young livestock. Our homes are often smaller than our barns but fit in with the landscape and the ethic of hard work and a simple life.
It is a tragedy when we find that neighbors or their workers have been robbed. There are many new palaces going up in Napa Valley and with them and their ostentatious display of wealth they attract a kind of criminal who seeks opportunity and they infect the old areas with their own particular brand of blight.
It was one of those very houses we learned was robbed last evening. It is not more beautiful than the mountain, to want to BE the mountain. The walls, the gates, the fast shiny cars and the speed at which they take over the country roads.
It is as though they scream out …”come and GET me,” to the criminal who seek the pearls that they cannot thankfully get from a farmer.
What they dream of ”the house in the vineyard," the Zen like peace... between the vines... is a fantasy that comes from the naïvety that can come only from one who has never farmed.
Every farmer who lives among the vines knows, that we live at work. We are out in the fields day and night, the wind machines make a sound like you would hear at an airport, the dust is a factor you deal with eternally, rooster don’t just crow at dawn, we use manure in our yard and yes in our fields, the bigger the fields the more tons of it we need. Guess what that smells like?
It smells like money and is otherwise affectionately known as “caca de vaca”. It is a sustainable, renewable, organic amendment to the soil. We have over-spray on our windows as soon as we rinse it off and we have spiders everywhere -- and I do mean everywhere.
That just proves that we work with nature and actually don’t try to kill everything as some uninformed zealots would have you believe.
But this is about family, and heritage and it is what built the America that everybody wants to come to ( at least everybody that is here.) It’s why our "used to be town” is attractive to those who seek the "Falcon Crest" fantasy. Don’t be fooled that more money, new money makes anywhere better.
What makes a place better is stability. It is love for community and the bonds of neighbors, family and institutions that go back generations. It is where courtesy and respect for the land and the people runs deep.
Where a wealth is expressed not merely by tons of production but most importantly by the hard-won identity with the love of the dirt, the town and people from where the products comes, even in the face of flood, fire, earthquakes.
When it is gone, it will be gone forever and we will become like every where else.
Lynne Rodgers
Napa