Congratulations to NHS Theatre Arts and Orchestra for a weekend of exceptional presentations that spotlight the talent and amazing level of commitment of Napa Valley students.
As our family was watching the performances of such cast members as Christopher Castillo Vargas (John Barsad) as he masterfully seized every opportunity to enrich himself and Sam Fisher (Charles Darnay) as he persisted in demonstrating compassion and goodness, I kept asking a seatmate, “Is this actor a professional?’ “No, a student.”
Although the orchestra and cast and crew were students, "A Tale of Two Cities—A Musical" was not a “school play.” The students brilliantly communicated the tragedy and passion of Dickens’ masterpiece. My only disappointment was that so many missed the performances.
This production and these students deserve a filled auditorium. And Napa residents deserve to attend such a fine performance.
Thankfully, four more opportunities are available to be thrilled by professional student theater, March 1-3. Go to napahightheatrearts.org and look for the white “Buy Tickets Online” on the title page.
Pam Kopitzke
Ceres