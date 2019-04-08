Don’t miss the movie “Unplanned”

Pete for America in 2020
In early polling of likely Democratic voters, U.S. Senators Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are among those who have emerged as early favorites for president.
Add in celebrity Beto O’Rourke, plus a former vice-president, and the Democrats have a formidable field of candidates to oppose President Trump in 2020.
However, the candidate whom I will focus on in this piece is South Bend’s Democratic Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
For those who are geographically challenged, South Bend is located in Indiana, which lies east of Illinois, west of Ohio and south of Michigan. Donald Trump won these so-called Rust Belt states in 2016.
This area of your country is sometimes pejoratively described as “flyover country” by those who presume, for example, that the smug Bill Maher or unamusing Stephen Colbert serve as social arbiters for American culture. (So much for my contribution to our nation’s cultural and political divide.)
Mayor Buttigieg (Boot-edge-edge) is a former Rhodes scholar, Afghanistan veteran, and a native Midwesterner who is openly gay. At age 37, he is a voice from the millennial generation.
Unlike Sanders or the new “rock star” of the Democratic Party, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Mayor Pete is not a raving socialist nor is he calling for revolution.
As mayor, he worked within the same capitalistic structure now being maligned by Democratic Socialists and revitalized South Bend. He was able to draw in new residents and businesses, diversify the local economy and clean up blighted, abandoned homes.
Buttigieg was able to facilitate a formula of fixes that continues to elude our (myself included) collective efforts here in Lake County. He led his economically floundering city through a technological transformation by pivoting and preparing for the future economy.
His performance in a nationally televised town hall propelled him from obscurity to the position of most appealing underdog.
When he discusses public policy issues, he doesn’t buy into a media narrative nor does he sound like a politician eyeing the highest office in the land. Mayor Pete’s authenticity is refreshing.
Buttigieg possesses a number of qualities that Democrats see as counters to President Trump: he is thoughtful, well-read and decent. Being from Indiana, he also understands Republicans. Mayor Pete might be the unifying leader Barack Obama promised but failed to be.
Michael E. Tabacchi Middletown
Don’t miss the movie “Unplanned”
I am writing to encourage and challenge both Pro-Life and Pro-Choice advocates to see the movie “Unplanned,” playing only until Wednesday, April 10 at the Cinemark theater here in Napa. There are five showings daily.
When minds and hearts change, laws change and life is preserved and protected. Let us all be informed the best we can with facts that cannot be denied.
Karen Good
Napa
Beware of the Interloper
It is a clever maneuver for a politician to self-appoint himself—or herself—as the initiator of a movement that commenced decades earlier.—Rosie Ruiz, “won,” the New York and Boston marathons (women’s draw) in 1979—1980 when, in fact, she jumped into the race a mile before the finish line.
Junior Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has done the same with the “New Green Deal.” Much as been done to protect the environment since the Environmental Protection Agency was formed in 1972. More needs to be done; The,”New Green Deal” offers little in specifics.
The, “science” that she uses is, at best, her suppositions.
She expects us to live like hermits while she lives what is far removed of what she preaches.
Congresswoman Cortez is intoxicated with her notoriety.
Beware of the Interloper.
Anthony Mills Vallejo
Support transparency on animal testing
There are approximately 300 research facilities in California at which animals are used in experiments. Federal agencies make it impossible to know how many animals are used in those laboratories, even as our tax dollars often pay for the experiments. But we have an opportunity to fix that.
Assembly Bill 889, the California Transparency in Research Act, would cover all facilities using animals in experimentation and collect accurate numbers of animals by species, for what purposes they were used, and what degree of pain and distress the animals experienced.
Whatever you think of animal experimentation, surely the public has a right to know. On Tuesday, April 9, AB 889 will come before the Health Committee, on which Assembly member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry serves. As a physician and a Californian, I hope Aguiar-Curry will vote to support this legislation.
Dr. Patricia Simpson Napa