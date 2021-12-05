 Skip to main content
Don’t permit retail wine sales

Please, everyone, contact the Napa City Council and object to the commercial sales of wine.

I understand some people use it as a societally acceptable way to wind down at the end of a long day, but, although I know laws prevent sales to minors, full-blown sale to everybody should be stopped. Commercial grape growing is not good for our environment, alcohol is not good for our health and one has to stay away from the drunk drivers on 29 and please do not think that wine is comparable to any cold soda.

Wine is addictive and can lead to the use of stronger alcohol. While every doctor will tell you so, I want to reiterate, wine is definitely not good for pregnant women and the potency has increased to 14.5% in Napa over the past century. All these facts should be a concern.

Again, please, write our leaders at the City Hall in Napa and support me in stopping the sale of wine in Napa.

Richard Tippitt

Napa

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!

