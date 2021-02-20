Don’t scapegoat Napa’s incredible public health department

Anxiety explodes as people wait for their COVID vaccination. Rita Steiner, in a recent letter to the editor called Napa’s vaccine rollout a “failure,” suggested people should lose their jobs and accused the county of “hoarding” vaccine for second doses ("Come on, Napa County," Feb. 8). These criticisms fly in the face of facts.
Here are some numbers, culled from the well-respected John’s Hopkins coronavirus website, and from our county website that put the lie to Steiner’s assertions. The state of California reports 5.8 million doses of COVID vaccine given. The county of Napa has given over 36,000 doses. Napa County represents 0.35% of the population of California, but has administered 0.62% of the vaccine doses. In other words, on a population basis, Napa has delivered 70% more doses than the state average.
Our county has organized a troop of employees and volunteers capable of administering 10,000 doses a week, but Napa is receiving only a fraction of that number. The vaccine bottlenecks are higher up: in the manufacturing process, and at the federal and state distribution centers.
The county is not “hoarding” vaccines for second doses. Public health works valiantly to deliver every dose the week it is received. The county is, however, prioritizing second doses. Experts are in disagreement about whether to delay second doses. Some advise prioritizing first doses, reasoning that limited protection of a larger number of people is better than excellent protection of a smaller number. Other experts worry that partially vaccinated people may incubate more virulent COVID strains, just as bacterial “superbugs” have emerged in regions where people commonly take only incomplete courses of antibiotics.
In addition, delaying second doses from 28 to 42 days will only create another “bulge” of appointments two weeks down the line, which would again require cutting off first doses. I’m not sure that we non-epidemiologists have much wisdom to add to that controversy.
Napa County’s public health department has led an untiring and well-organized COVID vaccination campaign hobbled by the dire lack of vaccine, ever-changing State directives, and no doubt political pressures from all sides. Americans are used to instant gratification. We get whiney when we can’t every wish fulfilled by Amazon's next-day delivery. Don’t scapegoat Napa’s incredible public health department, its employees and volunteers, who have delivered impressive results with limited resources.
Nancy Tamarisk
Napa
