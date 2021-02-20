Don’t scapegoat Napa’s incredible public health department

Anxiety explodes as people wait for their COVID vaccination. Rita Steiner, in a recent letter to the editor called Napa’s vaccine rollout a “failure,” suggested people should lose their jobs and accused the county of “hoarding” vaccine for second doses ("Come on, Napa County," Feb. 8). These criticisms fly in the face of facts.

Here are some numbers, culled from the well-respected John’s Hopkins coronavirus website, and from our county website that put the lie to Steiner’s assertions. The state of California reports 5.8 million doses of COVID vaccine given. The county of Napa has given over 36,000 doses. Napa County represents 0.35% of the population of California, but has administered 0.62% of the vaccine doses. In other words, on a population basis, Napa has delivered 70% more doses than the state average.

Our county has organized a troop of employees and volunteers capable of administering 10,000 doses a week, but Napa is receiving only a fraction of that number. The vaccine bottlenecks are higher up: in the manufacturing process, and at the federal and state distribution centers.