Don't stand so close to me

A little humor to brighten the day. My take on The Police’s song, “Don't Stand So Close To Me.”

Young teacher

The Corona

Of schoolgirl malady

She wants him

So badly

Knows what she wants to be

Inside her

There's burning

This girl has no resistance

Look Coughing

She's so close now

This girl is half the distance

Don't stand, don't stand

Don't stand so close to me

Don't stand, don't stand

Don't stand so close to me

Her friends are wheezing

You know how sick girls get

Sometimes it's not so easy

To be the teacher's threat

Agitation, isolation

So bad it makes him cry

Wet bus stop

She's waiting

His car is virus-free and dry

Don't stand, don't stand

Don't stand so close to me

Don't stand, don't stand

Don't stand so close to me

Loose phlegm in the classroom

To infect they try and try

Sore throats in the staffroom

The transmutations fly

It's no use

He feels her

He starts to shake

He starts to cough

Just like the old man that is quarantined off

He says

Don't stand, don't stand so

Don't stand so close to me

Don't stand, don't stand so

Don't stand so close to me

Gotta get away

Gotta get away

Gotta get away

Gotta get away

Don't stand so close to me

Gotta get away

Gotta get away

Gotta get away

Gotta get away

Don't stand so close to me

To me-e

(Don't stand) don't stand (don't stand)

Don't stand so close to me (don't stand)

Close to me

Close to me

Close to me

Don't stand

Don't stand

Don't stand

So close to me

Patrick Harmon

Napa

