Dear Gaylon and Napa valley Republican Women: I am responding to your recent letter to the editor ("Peace, love & livestock at the Napa Town & Country Fair," Aug. 8). The history of your group was interesting, and kudos to all of you for the wonderful community services you provide.
It is a puzzle to me though, how a group of civic minded, positively oriented women would want to be part of the "Trump Train."
What comes to mind first, of course, is the number of Trump campaign officials who have pleaded guilty to various crimes. I know you are law-abiding women who uphold the concept of the rule of law.
Next is the excessive level of corruption of the officials who Trump has chosen to be part of his Cabinet and White House staff. I feel certain that you are all completely horrified by the misuse of taxpayer money for personal advantage.
Last of all, and the most important, I just have to feel that you and the members of your group are saddened by the separation of children from this families and the resulting incarceration.
So, I am sure you will keep up the very good work, and I would just hope that you would have second thoughts about wanting to be on the "Trump Train."
Nancy Evans
Napa