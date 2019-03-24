“A nation that destroys its soils destroys itself. Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt
I am a freshman at New Tech High in Napa. I am writing this letter in representation of the next generation, your children, to say that for every day that we continue to ignore the terrific threats of fossil fuels and overconsumption of our land, the worse these issues of environmental destruction will become.
Regardless of one’s views on the reality of Climate Change, we all need to understand that what we are doing to the Earth is incredibly wrong. It is important that we, as a whole, can find a common ground in order to preserve this Earth for the future generation. Must we say goodbye to the Earth you yourselves inherited?
It is time our leaders recognize the reality of our climate crisis, and demand timely, effective solutions on the largest scale possible. My generation is tired of waiting. The rules have changed. The climate is in full-scale meltdown, and yet our leaders continue to issue permits to cut our forests, condemning the future of this planet. If we cannot manage to communicate in a timely and effective manner to reverse these detrimental climate issues then our environment is truly doomed. For every tree that we rip out of the ground the worse our air will become, the more rock slides, fires, and droughts we will have.
How can we claim to be stewards of the Earth’s land if we are actively destroying mountains for everything from grape vines to gasoline? This Earth does not belong to our species alone, yet we presume that it does. The depletion of forests, rivers, and mountains affects every creature that we share this land with.
I ask the adults reading this letter to take a moment and think about the past, about the millions of years leading up to this moment; the Earth is truly a miracle, its beauty and capacity to hold life is so astounding and worthy of respect and protection.
Think back onto your childhoods, to your earliest encounters with nature; running through shallow streams or listening to the rain or lying stretched out in a field on a sunny day. Moments like these are unforgettable, and it is our duty as humans to pass down that beauty to the future, to share with our children moments that are too magnificent to disappear.
We can no longer turn our backs on this crisis, the time has come for us to band together despite our differences and be the change that the world needs, the change that we want to see in the world.
As a child, my first lesson was of sharing, that to give is more fulfilling than to receive, so I beg that all of you reading my letter think back on your childhoods. If we had all been taught the same mindset, how would this reality be different?
You can count on the youth to do all that we can in the face of this climate emergency, but we need you to fight along with us for our future.
Kennedy Ervin
Napa