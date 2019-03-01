I am writing today to recommend Jaime Orozco, hospitality manager at Staglin Family Vineyard, who is running in the Napa Valley Half Marathon to raise funds for ONE MIND.
Jaime is also running in memory of Alaina Housely and Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, victims of gun violence in 2018.
Jaime was born in Mexico and moved to the Napa Valley when he was 5. He is entering his 17th year in the wine industry. He has always enjoyed fitness and running, but now it will be serving an additional purpose: helping others.
This year, he will be running his first half-marathon as part of the Napa Valley Marathon. He will use the run as a platform to promote ONE MIND, a local nonprofit that collaborates with the nation’s leading neuroscientists to raise funds for research that ultimately will help prevent, treat and hopefully cure brain illnesses and disorders.
He is seeking to raise at least $10,000 by March 3, the date of the Napa Valley Half Marathon race here in the Napa Valley. Since working with Staglin Family Vineyard, he has had the opportunity to learn about ONE MIND and discover that brain illnesses affect 1 in 4 people, yet they are not addressed enough due to stigmas. By donating to his fundraiser, you can make a difference.
Your donation will be used to fund the research of various brain illnesses and conditions in hopes of creating better treatment. ONE MIND works with scientists from the nation’s leading universities. Your donation will be a motivation for Jaime to finish his race, and inspire others to raise additional funds. Here's the link: bit.ly/2XxVLPh
Billie Hewitt
Yountville