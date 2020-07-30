Donation to Browns Valley Elementary will carry on John Stewart's legacy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos and The Stewart Family for their generous donation to Browns Valley Family Club to support STEAM Instruction, "Full Steam Ahead" at Browns Valley Elementary School.

This donation was made in the name of John Stewart. Mr. John Stewart's untimely passing has had a huge impact on our community.

Mr. Stewart was a well known engineer throughout the Bay Area, especially in Napa County. His skill set went beyond the workplace, as many respected and honored his intelligence, integrity, and kind manner. I have heard numerous stories validating these traits and how he was an amazing and talented engineer.

These funds will be used to support instruction and learning in the area of engineering within our STEAM instruction at Browns Valley Elementary School. This financial support will help us engage and motivate students to study/seek engineering in college or as a career. We are very excited to get started and do "What is Best For Kids."

Mr. and Mrs. Stewart raised three wonderful daughters who attended Browns Valley Elementary School. Currently the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Stewart attends Browns Valley. His connection to our school is strong.