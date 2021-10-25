Donations needed for Operation Christmas Child

It’s Shoebox Time. Let’s share the true meaning of Christmas through the Operation Christmas Child program.

Boys and girls around the world are shown love and encouragement when they receive a personal gift: a shoebox filled with toys, school supplies, scarves, hygiene tools and other items.

We would like to encourage each of you to fill a shoebox for a child somewhere in the world.

You can use your own shoeboxes or pick up a free shoebox. To learn more, please contact Theresa at tillettsunrise@hotmail.com, 707-501-0769; or Judy at j_bielenberg@comcast.net, 707-480-2560.

Drop-off dates for filled shoeboxes are Nov. 15-19 from 4-6 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 20, 1-5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 21, 1-4 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 22, from 9-11 a.m.

Drop-off Location is Napa Valley Christian Reformed Church, 4149 Linda Vista Ave. (corner of Linda Vista and Merlot Drive) Napa. Please park in the church parking lot on Merlot Drive. Someone will help you bring in your shoeboxes.

Due to customs issues, no liquids, toothpaste, or candy of any kind can be included. A donation of $9 per box is needed to cover shipping and other costs. You can go online to do this and then follow the destination of your shoebox.