Don't attack all police officers

For the last few weeks since the tragic killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, I’ve been hearing a lot of criticism towards police officers. Protestors chanting profanity towards police and a call towards defunding of the police departments. There are a few things I would like to say in support of our local police officers and the role that the police have in our world today.

Each and everyday when our men and women put on the uniform and head out to work, they are putting their own lives at risk. This is not something that is taken lightly by our men and woman in blue, this is a commitment and a calling that each officer chooses to do each day. Accepting the risk that they may not come home at the end of their shift.

These men and woman faced each and every day with the reality that it might be their last day on this earth. When an officer loses their life in the line of duty, it’s not only a loss of their life, it’s also a loss of someone’s father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, husband, wife and friend.