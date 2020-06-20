Don't attack all police officers

For the last few weeks since the tragic killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, I’ve been hearing a lot of criticism towards police officers. Protestors chanting profanity towards police and a call towards defunding of the police departments. There are a few things I would like to say in support of our local police officers and the role that the police have in our world today.
Each and everyday when our men and women put on the uniform and head out to work, they are putting their own lives at risk. This is not something that is taken lightly by our men and woman in blue, this is a commitment and a calling that each officer chooses to do each day. Accepting the risk that they may not come home at the end of their shift.
These men and woman faced each and every day with the reality that it might be their last day on this earth. When an officer loses their life in the line of duty, it’s not only a loss of their life, it’s also a loss of someone’s father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, husband, wife and friend.
These men and women are the ones we call when we are in danger. For those affected by spousal abuse, rape or fearful of losing their life. When there are active shooters at our children’s school, we depend on these officers to jump in to action. When a child is doesn’t come home, goes missing or worse these are the people we all call. Each and every day these are the men and woman who do just that.
To go home to their loved ones after each and every day these men and women do everything, they can do to protect their loved ones from the reality of their day. Not wanting to have them worry about their safety, keeping the reality of their day away from spouses, family.
In 2019 there were 228 officers who took their lives while 132 officers lost their lives in the line of duty. In Texas they had 19 suicides, behind New York with 23 and California with 21. The divorce rate for police officers ranks second in the nation compared to other occupations, the divorce rate is approximately 50% while the divorce rate for police officers is 60%-70%.
We should not pass judgement so quickly on the whole of police officers in our community or across our nation based on the actions of one officer. It is not OK to pass judgement based on any group of people based on their ethnicity, legal status, religion, sexual preference or even occupation.
Most importantly I would like to remind everyone that we should not forget so quickly the 60 police officers who lost their lives along side 343 firefighters running into two burning buildings in New York City to save lives.
I stand with each and every police officer here in Napa County and across our country.
Eric Forrestall
Napa
